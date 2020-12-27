DeSean Jackson scores first touchdown of season on 81-yard reception

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson had not played a game since Week 7. He had played only four games this season. He entered with only 14 touches for 167 yards and no touchdowns.

On the Eagles’ 12th play Sunday, Jackson outran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie for an 81-yard touchdown.

Jackson was so in the clear that he had time to stop at the goal line and flip into the end zone.

The Eagles lead 14-3, scoring on both possessions.

Miles Sanders scored Philadelphia’s first touchdown on a 4-yard run.

Hurts now is 3-for-3 for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also has run for 23 yards on two carries.