Dwayne Haskins fulfills media obligation, vows to “bounce back and move forward”

Dwayne Haskins‘ performance Sunday matched the week that he has had. It was terrible, horrible, no good and very bad.

The Washington quarterback, though, vows to put his head down and get back to work.

After leaving the stadium without fulfilling his mandatory media obligation, Haskins talked to the team’s beat writers after getting home.

“You sign up for this job,” Haskins said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “It is what it is. Sometimes being human isn’t enough. Own up to your responsibilities and your mistakes and be a better person moving forward. Put your best foot forward and pray for opportunities. When you have them, seize them and make the most of it. You never know when you’ll get another one.”

Haskins apologized to teammates Wednesday for violating COVID-19 protocols last Sunday night by attending what he called a private birthday party. The team stripped his captaincy as part of his punishment and fined Haskins $40,000.

He was benched in the second half of Washington’s 20-13 loss to the Panthers.

“It was definitely the hardest week of my life,” Haskins said. “I’m just going to bounce back and move forward, pray and get my life together.”

Haskins completed 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions before being pulled for Taylor Heinicke. It invites the question of whether Haskins has played his final down in Washington.

“I got a lot on my mind,” he said. “I can’t really pick the words on how I feel right now.”