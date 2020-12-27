Dwayne Haskins out, Taylor Heinicke in at quarterback for Washington

Getty Images

How bad is Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins? So bad that even with Alex Smith and Kyle Allen both unavailable, Haskins has been benched.

After a disastrous game today agains the Panthers, Haskins has been benched for Taylor Heinicke, who spent most of this season as Washington’s quarantined practice squad quarterback.

Before he was benched, Haskins had completed 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

Heinicke has spent time with the Vikings, Pariots, Texans, Panthers and XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks before signing with Washington this year.