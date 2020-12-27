Dwayne Haskins set to start for Washington

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Alex Smith got in a full practice on Friday, but his calf turned up sore on Saturday and that will reportedly keep him from returning to action against the Panthers on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Dwayne Haskins will start for the Football Team. Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez are on hand as backup options.

Sunday’s start will cap an eventful week for Haskins. He started last Sunday’s 20-15 loss to the Seahawks and then was spotted out at a party on Sunday night without following COVID-19 protocols. Haskins apologized, but the team fined him $40,000 for the violation and stripped him of his captaincy.

Washington will clinch the NFC East with a win and a Giants loss to the Ravens.