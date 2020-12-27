Dwayne Haskins skips out on mandatory postgame media obligation

Posted by Charean Williams on December 27, 2020, 8:10 PM EST
Dwayne Haskins‘ time in Washington clearly is nearing an end.

Washington benched Haskins, the 15th overall choice in 2019, for Taylor Heinicke in the second half of a 20-13 loss to Carolina.

Haskins then left the stadium without speaking to reporters, violating the NFL’s access policy that calls for the starting quarterback to talk postgame unless he is injured. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports Haskins declined to speak when approached by team PR and did not respond to team PR’s attempts to reach him by telephone.

So much for Haskins’ vow last week to stop getting in his own way and “to be a better teammate and more accountable and fix my issues that brought me to this situation.” That lasted all of four days.

Haskins apologized to teammates Wednesday for violating COVID-19 protocols last Sunday night by attending what he called a private birthday party. The team stripped his captaincy as part of his punishment and fined Haskins $40,000.

Earlier this season, Washington fined Haskins $4,833 for inviting a friend to the team hotel in violation of COVID-19 protocols. Last year, Haskins missed the final snap of a victory over the Lions while taking a selfie with a fan.

On Sunday, Haskins completed 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions before being pulled. Washington hopes Alex Smith can return next Sunday in a win-or-go-home game against the Eagles, but either way, Haskins’ days as a starter — and thus his obligation to speak postgame — are numbered.

UPDATE 8:31 P.M. ET: The team’s PR announced Haskins will conduct an interview from his house shortly.

19 responses to “Dwayne Haskins skips out on mandatory postgame media obligation

  2. Haskins may have played his way out of Washington unless there is a coaching change …

  4. Does he realize he’s not doing his reputation any favors? It’s obvious he’s on his way out in Washington. The problem is that his actions make it less likely for teams to give him another chance. It’s quite possible that he can be cut at the end of the season and no team will pick him up. #smh

  5. nydre4 says:
    Waste of talent. Maybe Jamarcus Russell has a spot on his couch. Maybe.
    —-
    What talent? I was rooting for him at the beginning of the season, but what I have seen looks terrible.

  7. OMG, he makes Jamarcus Russell look good and smart. WFT please cut this guy tonight and end the misery

  8. I put this loss on Ron Rivera because Haskins struggle mightily for 2 and a half quarters and I thought he should have been pulled before the start of the 4th quarter,,I believe in you Ron but,,,,

  9. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    December 27, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Haskins may have played his way out of Washington unless there is a coaching change …

    It’s not may have, he’s done…

  10. Rivera probably told him to clean out his locker because he’s cut tomorrow thus no need to speak with media.

    IMO he probably would have been torched (rightfully so) in the interview and he probably would have said something stupid anyways, so I think he saved face in the long term by skipping the interview; I still hope he gets released tomorrow.

  11. Complete bust. You could tell he did not care about the game. Almost certainly his last game on the field for Washington.

  12. Such a shame too. Kid has talent, and more than that, he’s got an exemplary Quarterback on his own teams depth chart to follow and learn from. If he wants any sort of career going forward he’s gotta start listening and following Alex Smith’s example of what it means to be a professional football player and start shutting out the others around him.

  16. Jamarcus Russell was more talented. Get used to hearing this Haskins: “fill it up premium.”

  19. Haskins is hot garbage to be honest! Rivera could have recruited Cam Newton for a team friendly deal and had the same result, which is saying something from a production perspective.

