Dwayne Haskins skips out on mandatory postgame media obligation

Dwayne Haskins‘ time in Washington clearly is nearing an end.

Washington benched Haskins, the 15th overall choice in 2019, for Taylor Heinicke in the second half of a 20-13 loss to Carolina.

Haskins then left the stadium without speaking to reporters, violating the NFL’s access policy that calls for the starting quarterback to talk postgame unless he is injured. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports Haskins declined to speak when approached by team PR and did not respond to team PR’s attempts to reach him by telephone.

So much for Haskins’ vow last week to stop getting in his own way and “to be a better teammate and more accountable and fix my issues that brought me to this situation.” That lasted all of four days.

Haskins apologized to teammates Wednesday for violating COVID-19 protocols last Sunday night by attending what he called a private birthday party. The team stripped his captaincy as part of his punishment and fined Haskins $40,000.

Earlier this season, Washington fined Haskins $4,833 for inviting a friend to the team hotel in violation of COVID-19 protocols. Last year, Haskins missed the final snap of a victory over the Lions while taking a selfie with a fan.

On Sunday, Haskins completed 14 of 28 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions before being pulled. Washington hopes Alex Smith can return next Sunday in a win-or-go-home game against the Eagles, but either way, Haskins’ days as a starter — and thus his obligation to speak postgame — are numbered.

UPDATE 8:31 P.M. ET: The team’s PR announced Haskins will conduct an interview from his house shortly.