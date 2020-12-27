Eagles take early 7-3 lead on Miles Sanders’ touchdown run

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Eagles are playing an elimination game, and Philadelphia has the early lead.

Miles Sanders scored on a 4-yard run, which came a play after Jalen Hurts‘ touchdown run was overturned by replay. Hurts stepped out at the 4.

It capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive with the Eagles using up six minutes.

Sanders had five carries for 23 yards and the score, while Hurts ran for 23 yards on two carries.

Hurts completed both pass attempts but for only 8 yards.

Donovan Wilson had a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and Trevon Diggs was cited for defensive holding.

The Cowboys responded with a field goal drive, getting as close to the end zone as the Philadelphia 8 before Andy Dalton was sacked for a 9-yard loss by Vinny Curry. Dalton’s third-down pass was incomplete, leading to Greg Zuerlein‘s 35-yard field goal.