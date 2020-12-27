Falcons take 14-10 lead over Chiefs, Sammy Watkins doubtful to return

Getty Images

The Falcons Defense has limited Kansas City’s offensive production and now the Chiefs may have more issues.

Atlanta has taken a fourth-quarter lead with quarterback Matt Ryan‘s five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley‘s 31-yard reception on first-and-20 from the Atlanta 15 got the Falcons going. Ridley has been the Falcons’ biggest offensive threat with Julio Jones sidelined, making three receptions for 100 yards in the contest so far.

Atlanta holds a 14-10 lead with 4:33 remaining.

The Chiefs’ offense has also taken a hit, as wide receiver Sammy Watkins is doubtful to return with a calf injury. He exited the contest for the locker room in the fourth quarter.

Watkins had two receptions for 14 yards in the contest. He also threw an interception on a trick play in the first half. Entering Sunday, Watkins registered 35 catches for 407 yards with two touchdowns in 2020.