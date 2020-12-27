Falcons turn Calvin Ridley’s 54-yard catch into a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

It took until late in the second quarter, but there’s finally been a scoring play between the Falcons and Chiefs.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley took a pass over the middle of the field 54 yards down to the Kansas City 11. A few plays later, quarterback Matt Ryan used a shovel pass to tight end Hayden Hurst for a five-yard touchdown.

The Falcons started their possession on their own two-yard line after the Chiefs used a trick play on fourth-and-1. After a lot of window dressing in the backfield, wide receiver Sammy Watkins fired a pass down the left sideline to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But safety Keanu Neal was there to intercept it.

With 3:35 left in the first half, Atlanta leads 7-0.