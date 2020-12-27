Fletcher Cox, Ezekiel Elliott are active

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott worked out before pregame warmups, and his injured calf apparently passed the test. Elliott is active.

He missed last week’s game, the first game he has missed in his career for injury.

Elliott has 256 touches for 1,117 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in his worst season of his five seasons.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Ben DiNucci, safety Xavier Woods (ribs), cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and defensive end Bradlee Anae.

The Eagles will have defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who missed practice all week with a neck injury. The team promoted T.Y. McGill from the practice squad as insurance with Cox questionable.

The Eagles’ inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, running back Jason Huntley, linebacker Duke Riley (biceps), receiver John Hightower, tight end Richard Rodgers (ankle) and defensive end Derek Barnett (calf).