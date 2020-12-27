Fletcher Cox leaves with stinger as Eagles let Dallas back in game

Getty Images

The Eagles had a 14-3 lead and were humming along against the Cowboys in an elimination game.

But Philadelphia since has seen defensive lineman Fletcher Cox leave. He has a stinger, and though the Eagles list him as questionable to return, he is sitting on the bench without his shoulder pads.

Cox has one tackle.

The Eagles also have seen the Cowboys rally.

Michael Gallup scored on a 21-yard pass from Andy Dalton with 13:09 remaining in the second quarter. It capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive that drew the Cowboys to within 14-10 of Philadelphia.

Both teams are aware Washington is losing 20-0 to the Panthers, which helps the winner of today’s game in Arlington in its bid to win the NFC East.