Harrison Butker’s 53-yard field goal gives Chiefs 10-7 lead

USA Today Sports

The Chiefs are moving closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Atlanta has limited most of Kansas City’s offensive production, and nearly picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes a second time early in the fourth quarter. But that pass fell incomplete and kicker Harrison Butker drove a 53-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Chiefs a 10-7 lead — their first of the game.

Mahomes had kept the drive alive on third-and-11 with a 26-yard off-schedule completion to tight end Travis Kelce.

There’s 14:08 left in the fourth quarter as Atlanta gets the ball back.