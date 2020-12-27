J.J. Watt: If you aren’t willing to put in the work, you should not be here

Getty Images

A dismal Texans season got a little bit worse on Sunday with a 37-31 loss to the Bengals that leaves them with a 4-11 record on the season.

Defensive end J.J. Watt has expressed his displeasure with the state of affairs several times this season and he did so again on Sunday. He closed his press conference with an emotional statement that told teammates that “you should not be here” if you aren’t willing to put in the work necessary because the team is having a bad season.

“We’re professional athletes making a whole lot of money,” Watt said, via Joe Gleason of KTRK. “If you can’t come in and put work in in the building, go out to the practice field and work hard, do your lifts and do what you’re supposed to do, you should not be here. This is a job.”

Watt said football players have “the greatest job in the world” and pointed out the fans that still tell him every week how much they are pulling for the Texans despite how poorly things have gotten this season.

“They have no reason whatsoever to,” Watt said. “We stink. But they care and they still want to win and they still want you to be great. Those people aren’t being paid. We’re being paid handsomely. That’s who I feel the most bad for is our fans and the people who care so deeply in this city. . . . It sucks as a player to know we aren’t giving fans what they deserve.”

The Texans will finish out the season next Sunday and they’re going to look a lot different with a new coach and General Manager in place when they return for the 2021 season.