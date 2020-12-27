J.K. Dobbins exits with chest injury, but Dez Bryant extends Ravens lead

Getty Images

The Ravens are down a running back, but they maintain a comfortable lead over the Giants.

Running back J.K. Dobbins left the game with a chest injury late in the third quarter and he is called questionable to return. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are the other active backs as Mark Ingram is a healthy scratch again this week.

Dobbins had 11 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

The Ravens continued driving after Dobbins’ exit and they had the ball when the fourth quarter got underway. Lamar Jackson hit Dez Bryant for an eight-yard touchdown on the first play of the quarter and the Ravens are now up 27-6.