Jaguars clinch first overall pick in 2021 NFL draft with loss to Bears, Jets win

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 27, 2020, 4:20 PM EST
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock, and Trevor Lawrence is on the way.

The Jaguars have clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft today by losing to the Bears, while the Jets simultaneously beat the Browns. The Jaguars are now 1-14 and the Jets are 2-13, and if they finish with the same record, the Jaguars will pick first because they own the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

Jacksonville started Mike Glennon at quarterback, who was terrible in today’s game, and some will wonder if putting Glennon on the field was designed to get a shot at Lawrence, the Clemson star quarterback who is considered one of the best draft prospects ever. The Jaguars are almost certainly going to take Lawrence first overall.

This Jaguars team has been terrible this season, but there are reasons for optimism in Jacksonville. In addition to the first overall pick, the Jaguars have the Rams’ first-round draft pick and fourth-round draft pick, the Vikings’ second-round draft pick and the Browns’ fifth-round draft pick next year. They also have the most salary cap space in the league.

So while this year has been ugly, the Jaguars could be on the verge of building something special. With Lawrence leading the way.

  1. Probably for the best. It was hard to imagine trevor lawrence playing in the freezing cold up in new York. Now he gets to stay a southern boy.

  4. At least having Marrone for a coach was good for something. The only problem is Lawrence isn’t going to fix their problems. It’s an organizational problem which starts with the owner and a front office that has been mostly incompetent under his ownership. Their offensive line will get Lawrence killed and he’ll probably suffer a season-ending injury before September is over….just like the Bengals got Burrow injured.

  5. The commissioner should come to Cleveland, Denver and apologize to the fan bases on screwing them over. You move games for the ravens and Titans losing players when they broke the rules. The browns lost may have cost them a playoff birth.

  6. Good for Lawrence. Zero income tax, nice beaches, close to Georgia. Way better than heading to New York

  7. You guys are gonna LOVE Trevor. His presence will Single handedly keep the Jags in the US.

  8. “Good for Lawrence. Zero income tax, nice beaches, close to Georgia. Way better than heading to New York”

    __________

    All of those Florida men, covid central. Yeah, much better than being in capital of culture, shopping, theater, and museums.

  9. The nfl is a joke that favors any team with a high profile QB and punishes any team without.

    Jaguars did this season right: they tanked. Nobody will care about their 2020 season, as nobody will care about who wins the super bowl this year when teams are being royally screwed out of games.

  10. “All of those Florida men, covid central. Yeah, much better than being in capital of culture, shopping, theater, and museums.”

    With the money he’ll save in income tax he can afford to go to NYC any time he pleases.

