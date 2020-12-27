Jaguars clinch first overall pick in 2021 NFL draft with loss to Bears, Jets win

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock, and Trevor Lawrence is on the way.

The Jaguars have clinched the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft today by losing to the Bears, while the Jets simultaneously beat the Browns. The Jaguars are now 1-14 and the Jets are 2-13, and if they finish with the same record, the Jaguars will pick first because they own the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

Jacksonville started Mike Glennon at quarterback, who was terrible in today’s game, and some will wonder if putting Glennon on the field was designed to get a shot at Lawrence, the Clemson star quarterback who is considered one of the best draft prospects ever. The Jaguars are almost certainly going to take Lawrence first overall.

This Jaguars team has been terrible this season, but there are reasons for optimism in Jacksonville. In addition to the first overall pick, the Jaguars have the Rams’ first-round draft pick and fourth-round draft pick, the Vikings’ second-round draft pick and the Browns’ fifth-round draft pick next year. They also have the most salary cap space in the league.

So while this year has been ugly, the Jaguars could be on the verge of building something special. With Lawrence leading the way.