Jamison Crowder touchdown pass puts Jets up 7-3

The Browns have made good use of wide receiver Jarvis Landry‘s throwing arm this season, but Landry isn’t playing Sunday and their defense wasn’t ready for the Jets taking a page from Cleveland’s offensive playbook.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder took a pitch from running back Lamical Perine and then delivered a perfect strike to a wide open Braxton Berrios up the sideline. Berrios continued all the way for a 43-yard touchdown that put the Jets up 7-3 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

It’s the second pass Crowder has attempted in the NFL. The first was an incompletion with Washington in 2015.

The Browns opened the game with a three-and-out, but were able to drive for a field goal behind three completions to tight end Austin Hooper. With Landry and three other wideouts missing, only one of Baker Mayfield‘s 11 pass attempts have gone to a wide receiver.