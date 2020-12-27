Jared Goff “uncertain” whether he can play next week

USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff dislocated his thumb after hitting it on the helmet of Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa in the second half. He popped the thumb back into place and finished the game.

“It’s OK right now,” Goff said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “It’s not terrible. We’ll see tomorrow. We’ll evaluate tomorrow.”

NFL Media has reported that Goff’s thumb also is broken.

Goff will undergo further testing Monday, and he is “uncertain” right now whether he can play in Week 17.

It obviously will depend on his ability to grip the football.

Goff went 24-of-43 for 234 yards and a costly interception he called “dumb.”

The Rams backup is John Wolford, who has never appeared in a regular-season game. Practice squad quarterback Bryce Perkins also has yet to appear in a regular-season game.