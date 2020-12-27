Jared Goff’s thumb is indeed broken

Getty Images

There are mixed reports regarding whether Rams quarterback Jared Goff‘s suffered both a fractured and a dislocated thumb. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Goff did.

The dislocation is indisputable. It happened out in the open, and Goff admitted after the game that it popped out, he popped it back in, and he kept playing.

Goff said that the thumb will be evaluated tomorrow. NFL Media has reported that it’s broken; ESPN has reported that it’s simply feared to be broken.

In confirming that the bone is broken (and it’s surely something that would have become obvious via post-game X-rays), our source says it’s unclear what that means for next week — echoing Goff’s explanation that his availability is “uncertain.” Here’s what is certain: Without him, they’ll be relying on John Wolford, who has no NFL regular-season experience and who led the AAF in passing touchdowns during its lone, and truncated, season.

Even if the Rams were inclined to sign a veteran, like 2019 No. 2 Blake Bortles, the COVID-19 protocols would keep Bortles from practicing for most of the week.

A loss by the Rams to the Cardinals next Sunday coupled with a win by the Bears over the Packers would make Goff’s availability for the postseason moot. The Rams would not qualify.