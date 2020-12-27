Jerry Reese interviewed for Jaguars G.M. job

Getty Images

Add former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese to the list of candidates to replace Dave Caldwell in Jacksonville.

NFL Media reports that Reese interviewed with the Jaguars for their G.M. opening last week. Former Texans G.M. Rick Smith and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick have also interviewed with the team this month. Interim G.M. Trent Baalke is also thought to be a candidate.

Reese worked for the Giants from 1994 to 2017 and spent the final 11 years of his tenure as the team’s General Manager. The Giants won a pair of Super Bowls over that span, but only made the playoffs once after the second win and Reese was dispatched along with head coach Ben McAdoo late in the 2017 season.

NFL Media reports Reese may also be in the mix for the Panthers opening. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was a Giants assistant during Reese’s time with the team.