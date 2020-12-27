Jets win again, Browns can’t clinch playoff spot this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2020, 4:32 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v New York Jets
The Browns missed the playoffs the last time they won 10 games in a season and they will need a win in Week 17 to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Sunday opened with a chance of clinching a Wild Card berth, but a 23-16 loss to the Jets meant that will have to wait. The Browns play the Steelers in Week 17.

The Browns dug themselves a 20-3 hole, but drew within four points after a Kareem Hunt touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. They punted after four plays on their next series and Baker Mayfield was stripped of the ball by Tarell Basham on a sack to set up a short Jets field goal.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold gave the Browns some extra time to try for a tie by throwing an incompletion on third down rather than taking a sack. The Browns drove into Jets territory after Sam Ficken‘s kickoff went out of bounds, but Austin Hooper came up just short of a first down on third-and-10 and Mayfield fumbled while trying to sneak for a first down.

Mayfield also lost a fumble in the first half and was 28-of-53 for 285 yards on the day. The Browns were playing without their top four wide receivers because of COVID-19 protocols, which left them with just three receivers. Marvin Hall was on the 53-man roster while Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies came up from the practice squad.

Bradley had five catches for 60 yards, but the loss of the receivers was clearly an issue for the Browns and their run game never got going to offset what was missing through the air. Credit for the latter should go to a Jets defensive line playing without Quinnen Williams as one of the league’s top rushing attacks was limited to 45 yards.

The Jets outgained them 333-299 for the game and Jamison Crowder starred on offense. He threw a 43-yard touchdown, caught a 30-yard score, and finished with seven catches for 92 yards.

Running back Frank Gore picked up 48 yards on 14 carries, which leaves him with exactly 16,000 rushing yards for his career. He’ll try to push past that mark against the Patriots next week. There’s little else for the Jets to play with as it leaves them set with the No. 2 draft pick thanks to Jacksonville’s loss to the Bears.

  1. How appropriate to see Baker fumble when it matters most. Meanwhile Ben passes for 350 yards. Sit the starters next week Tomlin. Game doesn’t matter. Hahaha

  2. On the one hand a major choke job by the Browns. On the other hand, maybe if Gase hadn’t been the coach the Jets might have actually been decent.

  5. A Mayfield QB sneak is a high risk/low percentage play. I have never coached. I did not go to Harvard.Mayfield is too small to execute the play properly.

  7. Browns Choke? Take two o line starters and all receivers away from any team and see how they do. And do it hours before kick off just to make a little more fun. Oh and when the game starts, let the officials take 7 off the board, announcers and expert official agree, bad call.

  8. The refs blowing the play dead on the Darnold fumble/browns recovery for a td was not how we’ve been told ad nauseum the refs are supposed to officiate.
    Mayfield had a few successful sneaks earlier on the day.
    Jarvis would have caught the ball on the goal line the play before the last fumble.
    The Ravens would have been granted a Bye in the playoffs and home field advantage if their entire WR corps and 2/5 of their line were out
    Bah

  9. No team has had a better two week run than the Dolphins.

    Jets lose Lawrence.

    Dolphins get what appears to be a top 5 pick, or better. Thanks Cincy.

    Dolphins inch closer to the playoffs and likely getting Devante Parker back.

  10. I’m glad the Jets won that roughing the passer call against them in the second quarter made my blood boil. Plus , Mayfield can’t have enough servings of humble pie.

  11. Progressives at home for the playoffs with I should have been a Baker Mayfield & the Cleveland Browns… Hahahaha! Go J.E.T.S. Adam Geese! 😂😆😁🦆

  12. The commissioner should come to Cleveland, Denver and apologize to the fan bases on screwing them over. You move games for the ravens and Titans losing players when they broke the rules. Losing a whole group of players 24 hours before a game.

  13. As a lifelong #browns fan this loss is about as painful as they get but this is squarely on the shoulders of the players, only way you lose so many players who didn’t test positive is because players didn’t follow protocols, ie. Broncos QB’s.

  14. I love all the cleveland haters on this thing. I know I don’t wanna face the browns in the postseason….

  15. The factory of sadness was closed during the pandemic. We are officially open today. Thank you for the patience

  17. The league screwed up by postponing some teams games and not others. Be consistent. I feel for the Browns team and fans. Tough hand to play with today.

