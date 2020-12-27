Joe Judge thought Daniel Jones looked better in return to lineup

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2020, 8:48 PM EST
New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens
The Giants lost their third straight game on Sunday, but they haven’t been eliminated from the playoff race.

Washington’s loss means that the winner of next weekend’s Giants-Cowboys game will win the NFC East if the Eagles beat Washington. Getting that win would be a lot likelier for the Giants if their offense shows some improvement.

The Giants were limited to 269 net yards of offense in the 27-13 loss to the Ravens and Daniel Jones was 24-of-41 for 252 yards and a touchdown in his return from hamstring and ankle injuries. Jones said after the game that he felt he could move and “get out of the pocket and do what I needed to do,” but he only ran once and took six sacks from the Baltimore defense.

“Daniel looked the way I expected him to look out there,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said, via Jordan Lauterbach of Newsday. “He played confidently, didn’t look hesitant in anything he did. He gave us a chance out there. I thought Daniel did a lot of nice things today. Ultimately, as a team, it wasn’t enough. But, in terms of how he looked coming off the injury, I thought he looked better.”

The Giants will take another turnover-free game from Jones next weekend, but they wouldn’t mind it if there were a few more positives that show up on the scoreboard.