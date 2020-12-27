Joe Judge thought Daniel Jones looked better in return to lineup

Getty Images

The Giants lost their third straight game on Sunday, but they haven’t been eliminated from the playoff race.

Washington’s loss means that the winner of next weekend’s Giants-Cowboys game will win the NFC East if the Eagles beat Washington. Getting that win would be a lot likelier for the Giants if their offense shows some improvement.

The Giants were limited to 269 net yards of offense in the 27-13 loss to the Ravens and Daniel Jones was 24-of-41 for 252 yards and a touchdown in his return from hamstring and ankle injuries. Jones said after the game that he felt he could move and “get out of the pocket and do what I needed to do,” but he only ran once and took six sacks from the Baltimore defense.

“Daniel looked the way I expected him to look out there,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said, via Jordan Lauterbach of Newsday. “He played confidently, didn’t look hesitant in anything he did. He gave us a chance out there. I thought Daniel did a lot of nice things today. Ultimately, as a team, it wasn’t enough. But, in terms of how he looked coming off the injury, I thought he looked better.”

The Giants will take another turnover-free game from Jones next weekend, but they wouldn’t mind it if there were a few more positives that show up on the scoreboard.