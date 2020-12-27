John Harbaugh on scoreboard watching: That takes care of itself, we’ll take care of us

Getty Images

Plenty of people watched the end of the games played by the Browns and Colts on Sunday afternoon because of what the results would mean for the Ravens, but the Ravens weren’t glued to the television.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that the team went through their usual prayers and distribution of game balls immediately after their 27-13 win over the Ravens before finding out that both those AFC teams lost. That leaves the Ravens in position to make the playoffs with a win next weekend.

Harbaugh said that’s all that’s on the team’s mind right now.

“We haven’t focused on that at all,” Harbaugh said. “That takes care of itself, and we’ll take care of us. And we still need to do that.”

Ravens players echoed Harbaugh’s sentiment in their visits to the podium and we’ll see if their focus pays off against the Bengals a week from now.