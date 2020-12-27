Jonathan Taylor gives Colts an early 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Steelers have lost three in a row. They are headed to four in a row at this rate.

Pittsburgh took the opening kickoff and gained no yards on three Ben Roethlisberger incompletions, forcing a quick punt.

The Colts scored a touchdown, giving them six consecutive games with at least one touchdown in the first quarter.

They went 70 yards in nine plays, with Jonathan Taylor scoring on a 6-yard run with 9:48 remaining in the first quarter. Taylor had four carries for 21 yards.

Taylor scored four touchdowns in the previous three games.

Philip Rivers was 2-for-3 for 42 yards, with Michael Pittman catching a 26-yarder and Zach Pascal a 16-yarder.