Justin Herbert sets rookie touchdown pass record

Getty Images

The Chargers won’t be going to the playoffs, but there is one very good thing to come out of the 2020 season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert looks like the team’s answer at the position for years to come. Herbert’s standout rookie campaign continued with a major milestone on Sunday.

Herbert’s nine-yard touchdown pass to running back Austin Ekeler with 8:23 to play in the first half was his 28th of the season. That is a new record for rookie quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield was the previous owner of the mark for his work in the 2018 season.

Herbert is 7-of-11 for 74 yards overall and the Chargers lead the Broncos 10-0.