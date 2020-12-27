Keenan Allen out for Chargers Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Keenan Allen won’t be in the lineup for the Chargers when they face the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Allen was listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury and landed on the inactive list the team turned in ahead of kickoff. The offense will also be missing tight end Hunter Henry, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive end Joey Bosa was ruled out with a concussion and a shin injury. Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, tackle Tyree St. Louis, and tackle Trey Pipkins are also inactive for the Chargers.

The Broncos downgraded linebacker Bradley Chubb to out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, tackle Demar Dotson, quarterback Jeff Driskel, and defensive tackle Sylvester Williams round out the inactive list.