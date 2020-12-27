Kevin Stefanski: We had all the players we needed, we got flat out beat

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t want to talk about moral victories after the team lost 47-42 to the Ravens recently and he didn’t want to talk about excuses for this Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Browns.

The Browns were playing without four wide receivers because of COVID-19 protocols and they struggled to move the ball all day against a Jets team that was without its best defensive lineman after placing Quinnen Williams on injured reserve this week. Cleveland managed just 45 rushing yards, Baker Mayfield lost a pair of fumbles, and their defense didn’t come up with enough stops to get the job done.

After the game, Stefanski refused to point to missing players — left tackle Jedrick Wills missed the game as well — as a reason why the Browns lost to the 1-13 Jets.

“We had all the players we needed. We trust the guys who were playing today. That’s not the story here. We did too many things that a losing team does. . . . We got flat out beat and flat out outcoached with the players we had,” Stefanski said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

The Browns will still make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers next weekend, but they could have made life easier on themselves with a win this weekend.