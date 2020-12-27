Laremy Tunsil, Brent Qvale injured, leaving Texans thin in the OL

Getty Images

The Texans placed offensive lineman Tytus Howard on injured reserve last week. They now have more injury problems in the offensive line.

They lost two offensive linemen in the second quarter.

First, left tackle Laremy Tunsil went out with a foot injury. He is questionable to return, according to a report from the team.

Tunsil is in the locker room being evaluated.

Not long after that, left guard Brent Qvale exited. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

Rod Johnson shifted to left tackle, and Max Scharping entered the game at left guard. Rookie Charlie Heck entered to play right tackle.

The Texans trail the Bengals 10-3 with 3:30 remaining in the second quarter.