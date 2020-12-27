Michael Gallup’s two touchdowns have Cowboys up 20-17 at halftime

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is losing to Carolina 20-3, but that game is not going to matter to one of these teams. The Eagles and Cowboys are playing an elimination game.

The Eagles led the entire first half until 12 seconds remained, with Michael Gallup‘s second touchdown catch giving the Cowboys a 20-17 halftime lead.

Gallup has six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown covered 21 yards and his second went for 7 yards over the top of Michael Jacquet.

The Cowboys, who punted only once in the first half, could lead by more. They settled for two red-zone field goals, with Greg Zuerlein connecting from 35 and 20 yards after drives stalled at the Eagles 17 and 2.

Andy Dalton is 16-of-20 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles scored 17 points in the first half for the fourth time this season. One came in Carson Wentz‘s 12 starts and the other three in Jalen Hurts‘ three starts.

Hurts has five carries for 53 yards and has completed 9 of 14 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was an 81-yarder to DeSean Jackson.

The Eagles outgained the Cowboys 285 yards to 254 in the first half.