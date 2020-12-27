NFL announces Week 17 schedule changes, with Washington-Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

The NFL announced schedule changes for Week 17, and not surprisingly, the Washington Football Team’s game against the Eagles will be the last of the 256 games played this season.

The league moved the Washington-Philadelphia game to Sunday Night Football on NBC next week with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Washington will play for the NFC East title in a win-or-go-home game. A loss by Washington would result in the winner of the Cowboys-Giants game winning the division through the back door.

The Tennessee-Houston and Jacksonville-Indianapolis games will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.

The other 4:25 p.m. ET games are the Saints-Panthers, the Packers-Bears, the Raiders-Broncos, the Chargers-Chiefs, the Cardinals-Rams and the Seahawks-49ers. FOX will telecast the Saints-Panthers, Packers-Bears, Chargers-Chiefs and Seahawks-49ers. CBS will broadcast the Raiders-Broncos and Cardinals-Rams.

The other seven games on the docket, including the Cowboys-Giants, are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.