NFL fines Ravens $250,000, but no lost draft pick, for COVID-19 violations

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens organization wreaked havoc on the NFL schedule, and that outbreak was caused at least in part by the team failing to follow the league’s COVID-19 protocols. But the league’s discipline on the team was not particularly harsh.

The Ravens were fined $250,000 but not docked a draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s less than the $350,000 fine the Titans got this season. The Raiders have been docked a sixth-round draft pick and the Saints have been docked a seventh-round draft pick for their own COVID-19 violations.

Annual team revenues are in the hundreds of millions of dollars, so a $250,000 fine is not a lot of money to an NFL franchise. Docking draft picks or suspending those who failed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 policies would send a stronger message that the NFL is taking the pandemic seriously, but the league decided a fine was enough for the Ravens.