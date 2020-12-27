NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 16 Sunday early games

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:
AFC
1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage.
2. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North.
3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers.
4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.
5. Dolphins (10-5) Own the tiebreaker advantage over the other 10-5 teams.
6. Ravens (10-5) Owns tiebreaker over Browns and Colts.
7. Browns (10-5) Still alive, but losing to the Jets dealt a blow to their playoff hopes.
***
8. Colts (10-5) Still a chance but lose most tiebreakers.
9. Raiders (7-8) Mathematically eliminated.
10. Patriots (6-8) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Broncos (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
12. Chargers (5-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Bengals (4-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Texans (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Jets (2-13) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Jaguars (1-14) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC
1. Packers (11-3) Clear path to home-field advantage.
2. Saints (11-4) Clinched NFC South.
3. Seahawks (10-4) First in the NFC West.
4. Washington (6-8) Still lead the NFC East.
5. Buccaneers (10-5) Clinched wild card berth.
6. Rams (9-5) Big game coming against the Seahawks in the NFC West.
7. Bears (8-7) Owns the tiebreaker over Arizona.
***
8. Cardinals (8-7) Need help to earn the final wild card.
9. Vikings (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.
10. 49ers (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.
11. Cowboys (5-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
12. Lions (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Giants (5-10) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
14. Eagles (4-9-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
15. Panthers (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Falcons (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.