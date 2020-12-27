NFL Week 16 early inactives: Marquise Brown active, Marcus Peters out

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Ravens need to keep winning in order to have a chance at making it into the playoffs and they’ll have the help of several players who were listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Wide receiver Marquise Brown, defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Pernell McPhee, and wide receiver Dez Bryant are all active against the Giants, but cornerback Marcus Peters will miss his second straight game.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Giants at Ravens

Giants: WR Golden Tate, FB Eli Penny, T Kyle Murphy, T Jackson Barton, DE R.J. McIntosh

Ravens: CB Jimmy Smith, WR James Proche, CB Marcus Peters, LB Jaylon Ferguson, C Trystan Colon-Castillo, DL Broderick Washington

Browns at Jets

Browns: T Jedrick Wills, G Wyatt Teller, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson

Jets: CB Javelin Guidry, K Chase McLaughlin, QB James Morgan, TE Ross Travis, OL James Murray, DL Trevon Coley, WR Lawrence Cager

Colts at Steelers

Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, QB Jacob Eason, WR Marcus Johnson, WR Dezmon Patmon, CB Isaiah Rogers

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, K Chris Boswell, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Marcus Allen, LB Ola Adeniyi, DE Isaiah Buggs

Bengals at Texans

Bengals: WR Tyler Boyd, LB Jordan Evans, G B.J. Finney, LB Logan Wilson, K Randy Bullock, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, RB C.J. Prosise, QB Josh McCown, CB Phillip Gaines, WR Isaiah Coulter

Bears at Jaguars

Bears: CB Buster Skrine, CB Jaylon Johnson, DT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley, TE Demetrius Harris, OL Lachavious Simmons

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Collin Johnson, RB James Robinson, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Quincy Williams, TE Tyler Davis, DL Caraun Reid

Falcons at Chiefs

Falcons: WR Julio Jones, C Alex Mack, G James Carpenter, CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Marlon Davidson, DL Deadrin Senat

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Damien Wilson, CB Deandre Baker, OL Martinas Rankins, DT Khalen Saunders, DE Tim Ward, CB BoPete Keyes