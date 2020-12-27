Packers cash in on Ryan Tannehill interception, lead 19-0

Getty Images

The Packers have three possessions, three touchdowns, and a 19-0 lead.

While it looked like the Titans were going to get off the field on the Packers’ second drive, an illegal use of hands penalty on linebacker Rashaan Evans gave Green Bay a free first down.

It took six more plays, but Rodgers cashed in with a 21-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to open the second quarter. It was the first touchdown reception of St. Brown’s career.

Then Ryan Tannehill threw just his sixth interception of the season in the second quarter when safety Darnell Savage undercut A.J. Brown‘s route and picked off the pass. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught a touchdown from seven-yards out, his second of the contest.

The Packers lead 19-0 because Mason Crosby missed his first extra point, and then Green Bay’s two-point conversion failed after St. Brown’s TD. Crosby sent the extra point through the uprights following the third score.