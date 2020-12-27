Packers have no problem in the snow, score touchdown on opening drive

Getty Images

It looks like a snow globe in Green Bay and the Packers looked right at home on their opening drive.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to give the Packers an early lead. But Mason Crosby missed the extra point, keeping that advantage at 6-0.

Rodgers was 5-of-5 passing for 40 yards on the possession. Three of those passes for 20 yards went to Adams.

Green Bay averaged 7.5 yards per play and didn’t face a third down to open the game.

Tennessee’s first possession began with 9:50 in the first quarter.