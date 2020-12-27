Patrick Mahomes: It was just a bad day for the offense, starting with me

Getty Images

The Chiefs defeated the Falcons to clinch the AFC’s top seed, but it wasn’t a particularly satisfying victory for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Kansas City scored fewer than 20 points for only the second time in the last 58 games. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his sixth interception and could’ve had at least two more if the Falcons defenders had caught the passes in their hands.

Overall, Mahomes finished 24-of-44 passing for 278 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His 79.5 passer rating is his lowest of 2020.

“I think it was just a bad day for the offense, starting with me,” Mahomes said postgame, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “I think the offense will figure it out.”

With a meaningless Week 17 game against the Chargers and the AFC’s only playoff bye coming up, Mahomes and the Chiefs will have plenty of time to do it. But even when Kansas City’s offense has a bad day, it’s displayed the ability to win.