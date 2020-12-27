Philip Rivers ties Dan Marino for fifth-most TDs all time as Colts lead 21-7 at half

Getty Images

The Steelers’ frustration is boiling over. Cornerback Joe Haden slammed his helmet after a Colts touchdown.

Pittsburgh is headed toward a fourth consecutive loss, trailing the Colts 21-7 at halftime.

The Colts dominated the first half, outgaining the Steelers 217 yards to 95. Forty-one of Pittsburgh’s yards came on the final drive of the half that ended with no chance for points.

If not for a Philip Rivers‘ fumble, forced by T.J. Watt, the Colts would have had a first-half shutout.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He had four touchdowns in the past three games before today.

Rivers completed 9 of 12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. The 42-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal was the 420th of Rivers’ career, tying Dan Marino for fifth in NFL history. Brett Favre is fourth with 508.

Tom Brady holds the record with 577 and counting, nine more than Drew Brees.

The Steelers have only 7 rushing yards on four attempts.

Ben Roethlisberger is 11-of-20 for 98 yards.