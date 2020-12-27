Rams and Seahawks engaged in a defensive battle, tied at halftime

Getty Images

It’s been a defensive battle in Seattle where the Rams and Seahawks are tied 6-6 through 30 minutes.

The Rams had a 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter and looked like they would expand it with a possession in Seattle territory.

But then Jared Goff‘s turnover problem struck again.

On first-and-10 from the Seahawks’ 29, Goff rolled to his right and seemingly had no one open — though he did appear to have a running lane on the sideline. But instead, Goff threw over the middle of the field where the only player was Seattle safety Quandre Diggs.

Diggs dove for the ball, picked it off at the Seattle 10, and returned it to the Seattle 35.

Though Seattle advanced to L.A. territory, the home team had to settle for a 49-yard field goal after linebacker Leonard Floyd‘s second sack of the day.

Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Goff has a turnover in 23 games since the start of the 2019 season, which leads the NFL. Los Angeles has not had a game without a giveaway in 2020.

Goff is 15-of-26 passing for 125 yards with one interception. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads L.A. with six receptions and 49 yards receiving. With Cam Akers out due to an ankle injury, Darrell Henderson has eight carries for 28 yards.

Russell Wilson is 10-of-19 passing for 84 yards. Chris Carson leads the club with 39 yards on the ground and D.K. Metcalf has four catches for 40 yards.

Seattle gets the ball to start the second half.