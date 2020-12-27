Rams and Seahawks trade field goals, tied 3-3

Getty Images

With the NFC West on the line, the Rams and Seahawks are engaged in a defensive battle after just over a quarter of play.

Los Angeles converted three third downs en route to a 44-yard field goal from kicker Matt Gay. The 14-play drive went 62 yards and took 5:57 off the clock.

After another couple punts, the Seahawks used a nine-play drive to score a 45-yard field goal and tie the game.

The Rams have sacked Russell Wilson twice — one from defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and another by linebacker Leonard Floyd.