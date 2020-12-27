Ravens cruise to touchdown on opening drive

Getty Images

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is in the lineup after being listed as questionable with a knee injury and the team made early use of him on Sunday.

Brown caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to cap an easy opening drive against the Giants. Justin Tucker‘s extra point staked them to a 7-0 lead.

Brown had a nine-yard catch earlier in the 13-play, 82-yard march down the field. Jackson was 4-of-4 for 41 yards through he air and he ran twice for 10 yards.

The Ravens opened Sunday’s game on the outside looking in at the AFC playoffs and need a win to have a chance of changing that view.