Ravens help playoff chances with 27-13 win over the Giants

Getty Images

The Ravens can’t pop any champagne, but they helped their chances of making the playoffs on Sunday.

They improved to 10-5 with a 34-13 home win over the Giants and assured that they’ll go into Week 17 with a chance of advancing to the postseason. The final results for the Colts and Browns this weekend will determine just what needs to happen for the Ravens to get a ticket to the dance.

Running the ball was the path to victory for the Ravens on Sunday. Gus Edwards led the way with 16 carries for 84 yards, Lamar Jackson ran 13 times for 80 yards, and J.K. Dobbins had 77 yards on his 11 carries.

Dobbins and each scored touchdowns on the ground. Jackson added two others through the air and the Ravens scored on six of their first eight possessions against a defense that’s gotten ground down over the last few weeks.

That process has played out while the Giants sputter offensively. They got in the end zone for the first time since the third quarter of Week 14, but that score only came after the Ravens were flagged for roughing the punter after sacking Daniel Jones on three straight plays. Jones was sacked six times overall and still doesn’t look to have mobility back after the hamstring and ankle injuries that kept him out of two of the last three games.

With the loss, the Giants are now at risk of playoff elimination. The Washington Football Team will win the NFC East if they beat the Panthers later on Sunday. If Washington loses, the Giants can still win the division with a win over the Cowboys and a Washington loss to Philly in Week 17.