Ravens roll up 282 yards, lead 20-3 at halftime

The Ravens haven’t had a problem moving the ball against the Giants on Sunday.

They drove 82 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive and they haven’t slowed down since that point. Lamar Jackson has thrown for 127 yards, the team has run for 155 yards and they lead the Giants 20-3 after scoring on all four first half possessions in Baltimore.

Jackson opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and J.K. Dobbins ran for another score with seconds to play in the first quarter. Justin Tucker hit a field goal to cap a drive of more than eight minutes and the Ravens tacked on another field goal after getting the ball back with just over a minute to play.

The Ravens had the ball for 22:38 of the first 30 minutes, which gave little opportunity for Daniel Jones to show how his ankle and hamstring are feeling. What little they did do wasn’t any better than their outings the last two weeks and more of the same in the second half will leave them facing playoff elimination if the Washington Football Team wins later on Sunday.