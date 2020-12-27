Report: Ben Roethlisberger hyperextended his knee in Week 13

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s not 100 percent, but that at this point of the season no one is. So just how not-100 percent is he?

It’s not clear, given the clear disconnect between the reporting on the subject and the team’s official injury report. Roethlisberger last was mentioned on the injury report as having a knee injury leading into Week 13. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Roethlisberger suffered a hyperextended knee in Week 13, against Washington.

If he hyperextended his knee in Week 13, Roethlisberger received no treatment for it (at least not from the team) in Week 14, Week 15, or Week 16.

Two weeks ago, Jason La Canfora of CBS reported that the Steelers have “serious concern” about Roethlisberger’s knee, and that it’s been an issue in practice and in games. Again, there has been no mention of “knee” for Roethlisberger on the injury report for the week preceding the day of the report, or since then.

Rapoport adds that Roethlisberger has arthritis in both knees. Given his size and the pounding he has taken since 2004, it’s no surprise. The question is whether and to what extent he can keep it going beyond 2020, or whether he even want to.

For now, there’s business to be taken care of. Today’s game against the Colts can clinch the division. A loss could make Week 17 an all-or-nothing AFC North battle against the Browns.

Then comes the postseason, where the Steelers will have their hands full. Especially if Roethlisberger’s knees are getting rickety.