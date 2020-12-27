Report: Damon Harrison asks Seahawks to release him

Getty Images

It looks like there will be no Snacks in Seattle come the new year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Damon Harrison has asked the Seahawks to release him. Harrison made the request after learning that he will be on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Per the report, the Seahawks hope that Harrison has a change of heart but that they will grant his request this week if not. Harrison would go on waivers in the event he is dropped from the roster.

Harrison signed with the Seahawks practice squad in October. He has nine tackles and a forced fumble in six games this season.