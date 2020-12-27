Report: Jared Goff has a broken thumb

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t want to speculate about the condition of quarterback Jared Goff‘s right thumb when he spoke to the media after Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Seahawks, but a report indicates that it is going to be an issue for the Rams to deal with this week.

NFL Media reports that Goff broke his thumb when he hit it on Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa‘s helmet on a pass attempt in the second half.

Goff was able to play the rest of the game on Sunday after the injury, but that doesn’t mean it is a sure thing that he’ll make the start against the Cardinals in Week 17. John Wolford is the backup quarterback and he has never appeared in a regular season game. That’s also the case for practice squad quarterback Bryce Perkins.

The Rams will advance to the postseason with a win or a Bears loss next Sunday.