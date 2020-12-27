Report: Vic Fangio’s job is safe in 2021

Getty Images

Cross Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s name off the list of coaches on the hot seat.

Fangio will return to Denver in 2021, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Broncos are 5-9 this year and and went 7-9 in Fangio’s first season last year, which raised questions about whether Fangio would make it for Year 3. The Broncos haven’t made the postseason since Peyton Manning was their quarterback.

But the report says the decision-makers in Denver believe in Fangio and think many of the problems this year were due to circumstances beyond his control, such as injuries to pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton and a COVID-19 outbreak forcing the Broncos to play one game without a quarterback.

It seems likely that Fangio will have to significantly improve next season, as few coaches who have losing records for three straight years make it to a fourth year. But Fangio will get the chance to keep building the team for at least another season.