Russell Wilson starting to cook, Seahawks take 13-6 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 27, 2020, 6:23 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Seattle didn’t get much going offensively in the first half, but quarterback Russell Wilson may have put on his chef’s hat for the third quarter.

Wilson scrambled for a four-yard touchdown on the Seahawks’ opening drive of the half, giving Seattle a 13-6 lead.

The quarterback got Seattle in scoring position with a 45-yard strike down the right sideline to wide receiver David Moore. Wilson rolled to his right, then fired the pass on the run — placing it where only Moore could get it. The play got Seattle to the L.A. 23.

In all, Seattle took seven plays to get 70 yards in 4:28 for the score.

The Rams got the ball back with 10:32 left in the third quarter.