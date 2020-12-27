Seahawks clinch NFC West with 20-9 victory over Rams

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 27, 2020, 7:46 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Seahawks are NFC West champions.

Led by a strong defensive performance, Seattle clinched the division for the first time since 2016 with a 20-9 victory over the Rams. The Seahawks controlled the game throughout the second half, outscoring the opposition 14-3 in the final 30 minutes.

L.A. did not score a touchdown for the first time this season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson delivered the knockout punch with 2:51 in the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Jacob Hollister with a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Wilson also had a four-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that gave Seattle a 13-6 lead. Overall, Wilson was 20-of-32 passing for 225 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

On the other side, quarterback Jared Goff had another rough performance. He averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt, going 24-of-43 for 234 yards. He threw an ugly interception in the first half, though the Seahawks didn’t score off it.

Los Angeles’ best chance for a touchdown came late in the third quarter when the club had first-and-goal from Seattle’s two-yard line. But running back Malcolm Brown got stuffed on fourth down to keep the Rams off the board.

Cooper Kupp was Los Angeles’ leading receiver with 66 yards on eight receptions. The team’s defense sacked Russell Wilson five times. Aaron Donald had one and Leonard Floyd registered two.

But Seattle’s Jarran Reed also had a pair of sacks, as the Seahawks posted nine QB hits on Goff.

The Seahawks captured their fifth NFC West title in 11 years under head coach Pete Carroll. Seattle could still get the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win next week over San Francisco and a little help.

The Rams have now failed to clinch a playoff spot for the second consecutive week. They would’ve punched their ticket to the postseason with a win, a Chicago loss, or an Arizona win and none of those things happened.

Los Angeles will face the Cardinals in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Seahawks clinch NFC West with 20-9 victory over Rams

  1. Our defense rounding into form at just the right time. Replacing Tre Flowers with DJ Reed was a key personnel move.

  2. Rams are wasting the effort of maybe the best defense in the NFC and Aaron Donald’s prime along with it.

    34 million to the QB is just too much to get these kinds of results. Offensive line is no good without Whitworth either.

  3. Every now and then the Rams will win games. But I said it time and time again Jared Goff is a system quarterback, who also gets flustered when there is a decent or good pass rush. Secondly a lots of Rams fans probably will blame Goff for the loss but every freaking game they only have a PLAN A PLAN A PLAN A. Run 1 play use boot leg and run quick play action pass. Where is the Plan B or C, maybe throw deep balls to Woods, run some seam passes maybe even hope for pass interference calls oh well your stuck with Goff now ouch.

  4. I loved it in the playoffs last year when the Packers gained the winning 1st down and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a 2 year old whose mom wouldn’t by him some candy.

  6. OL for the Rams was Blitzkrieged!

    Goff freaks out with pressure. Seems afraid to do anything.

    Cardinals will bring the pressure next week, hopefully Goff will be ruled out with the thumb.

  7. richie747 says:
    December 27, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    Every now and then the Rams will win games. But I said it time and time again Jared Goff is a system quarterback

    ———————================——————

    There isn’t any “system” that can make Goff look good. Kid just doesn’t have “it”.
    He blew chunks today. No accuracy…bad decisions…scared to run.

  8. Not surprised by the outcome and it was a hard fought game however I was surprised that McVay threw in the towel when he still had two time outs left. The offense appears beaten down and if they are not careful Arizona could sneak up on them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.