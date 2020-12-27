Seahawks clinch NFC West with 20-9 victory over Rams

Getty Images

The Seahawks are NFC West champions.

Led by a strong defensive performance, Seattle clinched the division for the first time since 2016 with a 20-9 victory over the Rams. The Seahawks controlled the game throughout the second half, outscoring the opposition 14-3 in the final 30 minutes.

L.A. did not score a touchdown for the first time this season.

Quarterback Russell Wilson delivered the knockout punch with 2:51 in the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Jacob Hollister with a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Wilson also had a four-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that gave Seattle a 13-6 lead. Overall, Wilson was 20-of-32 passing for 225 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

On the other side, quarterback Jared Goff had another rough performance. He averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt, going 24-of-43 for 234 yards. He threw an ugly interception in the first half, though the Seahawks didn’t score off it.

Los Angeles’ best chance for a touchdown came late in the third quarter when the club had first-and-goal from Seattle’s two-yard line. But running back Malcolm Brown got stuffed on fourth down to keep the Rams off the board.

Cooper Kupp was Los Angeles’ leading receiver with 66 yards on eight receptions. The team’s defense sacked Russell Wilson five times. Aaron Donald had one and Leonard Floyd registered two.

But Seattle’s Jarran Reed also had a pair of sacks, as the Seahawks posted nine QB hits on Goff.

The Seahawks captured their fifth NFC West title in 11 years under head coach Pete Carroll. Seattle could still get the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win next week over San Francisco and a little help.

The Rams have now failed to clinch a playoff spot for the second consecutive week. They would’ve punched their ticket to the postseason with a win, a Chicago loss, or an Arizona win and none of those things happened.

Los Angeles will face the Cardinals in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line.