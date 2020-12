Getty Images

The fat lady is warming up at Lumin Field.

Russell Wilson threw his first touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Jacob Hollister with a 13-yard pass in the end zone to go up 20-9.

Wilson’s throw capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:29 off the clock. The Rams needed a stop to have a better opportunity to make a fourth-quarter comeback, but couldn’t get it.

If the Seahawks maintain their lead, they’ll win the NFC West for the first time since 2016.