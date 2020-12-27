Sean McVay: I don’t want to speculate on Jared Goff’s thumb

Getty Images

The Rams failed to clinch a playoff spot for the second week in a row, falling 20-9 to the Seahawks. But perhaps more concerning was a potential injury to Jared Goff.

Los Angeles’ quarterback hit his thumb off the helmet of Seattle’s Benson Mayowa in the second half. The Fox broadcast appeared to show Goff popping his thumb back in following the play. Goff stayed in for the rest of the game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t have much of a postgame update on the quarterback’s potential status for next week.

“I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I know he battled, and I have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out.”

The Rams will face the Cardinals in Week 17 for a game with significant playoff implications.