Steelers clinch AFC North with comeback win over Colts

The Colts led the Steelers 24-7 and appeared on their way to an easy victory, but the Steelers rallied for one of the most improbable comebacks of the season.

The Steelers scored 21 unanswered points to win 28-24 and clinch the AFC North.

The Steelers moved to 12-3 in ending their three-game losing streak. The Colts fell to 10-5, hurting their postseason chances.

It was a tale of two halves as the Colts outgained the Steelers 217 to 93 in the first half, and the Steelers outgained Indianapolis 260 to 148 in the second.

Ben Roethlisberger, who had 98 yards passing in the first half, finished 34-of-49 for 342 yards and three touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught nine passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, with his 25-yard score with 7:38 left proving the game-winner.

Philip Rivers was 22-of-35 for 270 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Colts got as close as the Pittsburgh 33 on their final drive before Rivers’ pass on fourth-and-eight fell incomplete. It marked the Steelers’ biggest comeback in the Mike Tomlin era.

  1. I hate to be that guy but the refs gave a ton of horrible calls to the Steelers that went against the colts. Every little touch was a pass interference against the colts, whereas on a potential pick six that would have ended the game for the colts, chase claypool blatantly tackled the colts defender so he couldn’t intercept it and that wasn’t called. The colts are the better team and will win if they end up meeting in the postseason.

  2. Didn’t think they could do it but they showed heart and finally started to connect downfield. Hell of a comeback against a very good D.

  3. I think it is fair to say that both the Steelers and Colts aren’t very good, fraudulent if you will. The only way either team wins a playoff game is if they’re matched up against each other in what would be another awful game.

  4. Must have been on helluva Halftime Speech by Mike Tomlin. The Steelers actually showed some life in the 2nd half. Now, whether they can build upon this…another question.

  5. Byron MaidPro -Salt Lake City says:
    December 27, 2020 at 4:34 pm
    Didn’t think they could do it but they showed heart and finally started to connect downfield. Hell of a comeback against a very good D
    ————————
    If you let an offense that can’t run and throws nothing but 3 yard slants and screens to come back from 21 points down, NEWS FLASH! You’re not a very good defense.

  7. Byron MaidPro -Salt Lake City says:
    December 27, 2020 at 4:34 pm
    Didn’t think they could do it but they showed heart and finally started to connect downfield. Hell of a comeback against a very good D
    ————————
    If you let an offense that can’t run and throws nothing but 3 yard slants and screens to come back from 21 points down, NEWS FLASH! You’re not a very good defense.

    >>LOL, if you actually watched the game you would see the steelers started throwning deeper. But ya whatever colts are a top 5 D.

  9. josh plum says:
    December 27, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    The colts are the better team
    ++++++++++++++++
    And the Rams and Browns are better than the Jets, the Bills are better than the Cardinals, the 2007 Patriots were better than the 2007 Giants, blah, blah, blah. The better team on any given day is the team that ends the game with more points than the other team. That is true in any and all team sports.

    “I hate to be that guy…”
    ===
    If you hate to be that guy, don’t be that guy. Otherwise, the statement is meaningless.

  10. Magnificent crucial win. Ben and the offense came through big time. Huge momentum and confidence builder. Merry Christmas!

  11. josh plum says:
    December 27, 2020 at 4:34 pm
    I hate to be that guy but the refs gave a ton of horrible calls to the Steelers that went against the colts. Every little touch was a pass interference against the colts, whereas on a potential pick six that would have ended the game for the colts, chase claypool blatantly tackled the colts defender so he couldn’t intercept it and that wasn’t called. The colts are the better team and will win if they end up meeting in the postseason.

    Far more bad calls went the Colts way. Get real. The guy flopped after Claypool touched him. Were you even watching the game??

