Steelers clinch AFC North with comeback win over Colts

Getty Images

The Colts led the Steelers 24-7 and appeared on their way to an easy victory, but the Steelers rallied for one of the most improbable comebacks of the season.

The Steelers scored 21 unanswered points to win 28-24 and clinch the AFC North.

The Steelers moved to 12-3 in ending their three-game losing streak. The Colts fell to 10-5, hurting their postseason chances.

It was a tale of two halves as the Colts outgained the Steelers 217 to 93 in the first half, and the Steelers outgained Indianapolis 260 to 148 in the second.

Ben Roethlisberger, who had 98 yards passing in the first half, finished 34-of-49 for 342 yards and three touchdowns. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught nine passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, with his 25-yard score with 7:38 left proving the game-winner.

Philip Rivers was 22-of-35 for 270 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Colts got as close as the Pittsburgh 33 on their final drive before Rivers’ pass on fourth-and-eight fell incomplete. It marked the Steelers’ biggest comeback in the Mike Tomlin era.