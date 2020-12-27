Steelers rally, cut deficit to 24-21

Getty Images

The Steelers have heated up in the second half, scoring 14 unanswered points to close within a field goal of the Colts.

Indianapolis, which led by 17 with 9:43 remaining in the third quarter, now leads 24-21.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson late in third quarter and opened the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown to Eric Ebron. Ebron’s score was set up by a 21-yard pass interference penalty on T.J. Carrie, who grabbed Johnson’s jersey.

Roethlisberger now has 240 yards passing and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 34 passes.

The Steelers outgained the Colts 138 yards to 68 in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh has only 5 yards rushing on nine carries.